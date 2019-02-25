Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

J. COle has officially dropped the video to his “Middle Child” single that is currently OWNING Kiotti’s Battle of the Bars for a solid three weeks now.

Cole dropped the track with little fanfare back in late January and it has picked up steam ever since. The Mez directed clip features Cole rapping near heads on a mantle, his dirty Bentley as he and the homies treat it like a dune buggy and people Cole probably has buried with his bars. There’s also a clip of him riding around in a shopping cart in a supermarket but Cole being Cole is what matters. Watch the video for “Middle Child” up top.

Watch J. Cole’s “Middle Child” Video [NEW VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

