This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent

Alva Johnson claims that #45 was sexually inappropriate with her at a 2016 presidential campaign rally. The White House denies her accusation.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Another woman has accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, the first woman to do so since #45 has taken office.

According to The Washington Post, Alva Johnson, a former staffer, filed a lawsuit against Trump on Monday (Feb. 25) alleging that he tried to kiss her without her consent at a 2016 presidential campaign rally in Tampa.

The WaPo wrote that the lawsuit documents state that “Trump grabbed Johnson’s hand and and leaned in to kiss her on the lips as he exited an RV outside the rally in Tampa on Aug. 24, 2016. Johnson said she turned her head and the unwanted kiss landed on the side of her mouth.”

“I immediately felt violated because I wasn’t expecting it or wanting it,” Johnson told  the newspaper.

“I can still see his lips coming straight for my face.”

As with the other dozen-plus women that have accused the President of sexual misconduct and even sexual assault, the White House also denies Johnson’s claims.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Johnson’s allegation “absurd on its face.”

“This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eye witness accounts,” she wrote.

These witnesses Sanders is referring to includes then Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who all deny that this happened. However, Johnson’s attorney, Hassan Zavareei, believes that these witnesses “are lying.”

“Both of the so-called witnesses are lying,” Zavareei told The Daily Beast, mentioning that Bondi accepted a potentially illegal $25,000 donation from Trump in 2013, and then she refused to prosecute a case against the Trump Foundation.

Adding, “[Bondi] has suspect credibility….She’s just not to be believed.”

But, in the own words of the President, this sounds like something that he would and could do.

In the infamous Access Hollywood tape, he so boldly stated to Billy Bush back in 2005,  “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

So why is Johnson coming forward now?

First, she has been trying to file a lawsuit for years after the alleged incident happened, but her first lawyer dropped her case, despite believing she was credible.

Her new attorney, Hassan Zavareei, told the Daily Beast on Monday that the 43-year-old also feels that she helped ” put a sexual predator into the White House.”

“She feels partly responsible for helping put a sexual predator into the White House, and she believes she has an obligation to tell her story and to hold him accountable for what he’s done to her but to so many other women,” Zavareei stressed.

He also explained that it wasn’t until the Access Hollywood tape came out did Johnson understand what happened to her. Apparently, she did not return to work after that.

“It was the first time she was able to contextualize what happened to her,” said Zavareei. “When he told her—and the rest of the country—his modus operandi for how he sexually attacks women.”

While Johnson spoke highly of Trump in a 2017 radio interview, calling the President “the nicest guy,” her lawyer explains that she was not legally allowed to speak against the president.

“She was under an oppressive NDA that prevents her from saying anything negative about the president,” he said. “She was also trying to move on with her life and had an application for a job with the embassy in Portugal pending.”

The federal lawsuit Johnson filed is seeking unspecified damages for emotional pain and suffering and also alleges that the campaign discriminated against Johnson by paying her less than her white male counterparts.

Trump has yet to make any public statements about this pending lawsuit.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available. 

This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

