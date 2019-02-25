CLOSE
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars

While everyone was focused on the actual Oscars award show, there was plenty happening on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes.

MUST SEE: Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars

For instance, when Ashley Graham asked Jason Mamoa to do the “Haka” (a ceremonial dance or challenge in Māori culture done in the film Aquaman). Lisa Bonet wasn’t having it and shut it down real quick.

1. Lisa Bonet Wasn’t Having It On The Red Carpet

2. Ice Cube Congratulated Regina King On Her Oscar Win

3. Billy Porter Arrives To The Red Carpet Via Golf Cart

4. Angela Basset Waving To Her Haters

Here we come! #oscars #prettyinpink

5. The Fine Folks From Wakanda Took A Pic With Rep John Lewis

6. The Black Reporters At The Oscars

7. Spike Lee’s Gold Nikes

BOOMSHACKSLACKA

8. Donald Trump Felt A Way About Spike Lee’s Acceptance Speech

9. Chris Evans Helped Regina King To The Stage

10. Hannah Beacher Tearing Up As Her Oscar Is Engraved

Hollywood's biggest night is here and the fashions didn't disappoint. We're swooning over Regina King's leg-bearing white gown, first time nominee Spike Lee's gold Nikes, Billy Porter's gender-bending tuxedo and every gorgeous gown in between.

