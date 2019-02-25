CLOSE
2019 EssenceFest Lineup Announced: Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige To Headline

Missy Elliott

Source: Atlantic Records

Today, Essence announced the lineup for the 25th anniversary of the Essence Music Festival taking place July 4th weekend in New Orleans!

“#EssenceFest has been moving the culture forward for 25 amazing years and this year, we’re setting the bar even higher. The 2019 lineup will literally be on another level,” the magazine wrote. “Grab your tickets now at essencefestival.com.”

Among the performers are Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige as headliners with other acts such as RBRM, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Pharrell Williams, Teddy Riley, Timbaland and more with a special tribute to Frankie Beverly!

The festival kicks off at the New Orleans Superdome on July 4 and runs through the 7th. Get your tickets at essencefestival.com

2019 EssenceFest Lineup Announced: Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige To Headline was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

