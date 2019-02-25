CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston [PHOTOS]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Meek Mill is the latest musician to have an official holiday in the city of Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner honored Meek at the final stop of his The Motivation Tour at Revention Music Center and the city official has it as February 24 as “Meek Mill Day” in the H.

Meek posted photos of the proclamation on Instagram and it was awarded in large part due to his advocacy for criminal justice reform and the city appreciates his hard work too.

It’s the second honor in as many months for Mayor Turner as he awarded Travis Scott with his own day following Astroworldfest in November and then gave him a Key To The City at his second Astroworld show earlier this month.

RELATED: Meek Mill And Drake Drop “Going Bad” Video [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: WATCH: Meek Mill Performs On ‘Saturday Night Live’, Brings Out Fabolous [Video]

RELATED: Mayor Turner Awards Travis Scott The Key To The City [VIDEO]

Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Black History Made At The 2019…
 2 hours ago
02.24.19
Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In…
 3 hours ago
02.24.19
Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston…
 4 hours ago
02.24.19
MACRO Media Company Signs First-Look Deal With Warner…
 5 hours ago
02.24.19
First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry…
 6 hours ago
02.24.19
Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside
Ja Rule Places A “30 Year Curse” On…
 8 hours ago
02.24.19
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Forced Out Of Floyd Mayweather’s Party By…
 8 hours ago
02.24.19
5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All…
 13 hours ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post…
 15 hours ago
02.24.19
Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers…
 16 hours ago
02.24.19
For The ’99 And The 2000: “Back That…
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of…
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Launches Fellowship For Youth
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Queen Latifah To Create Affordable Housing Complex In…
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Absolutely No One Is Safe: The Pettiest Tweets…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
The Rewind: These Millennial Film & TV Stars…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close