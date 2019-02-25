Join Power’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text POWER to 71007 to join!

Sure we love seeing all of the gowns and the glamour on the red carpet during awards season. But let’s be real, we love seeing all of the men looking like a snack.

From Michael B. Jordan to Jason Momoa we’ve listed the top 11 men that were looking like a snack on the red carpet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars 11 photos Launch gallery The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars 1. Bradley Cooper: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Trevor Noah: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Jason Moma: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Chadwick Boseman: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Winston Duke: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Michael B. Jordan: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Alex Rodriguez: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Ryan Seacrest: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:WENN 8 of 11 9. Henry Golding: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Chris Evans: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. DeVon Franklin: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars

