Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In Literature

Connor Benjamin Littlejohn is still in grade school, but he’s already making moves in the literary world. The 10-year-old has penned his own book series for children dubbed Tag, You’re It!, Black News reported.

Littlejohn—who is based in Washington, D.C. —started his book series as an avenue to channel his passion for reading and writing, the news outlet writes. A writing assignment given to him by his fourth-grade teacher sparked the inspiration for the series. The book series that he created is centered on a group of friends who battle monsters and zombies to save their town. Ever since launching the series last year, his books have been added to classrooms all over the country.

Littlejohn says that he wanted to create the books so that children like him see themselves reflected in the literature that they read. “I’m really happy that my books are giving kids like me a chance to see themselves in fun stories,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I love to read and want to encourage other kids to read great books and maybe even write new books of their own.”

Teachers throughout the country have said that his books have resonated with their students. “I purchased this book as a read-aloud for my 4th grade class,” said one of the teachers. “My students laughed out loud while listening and were inspired by the creative voice of this talented young author! The cliffhanger at the end left us all very eager for the second installment of the series!”

There are many young Black authors who are making a name for themselves. In January, 7-year-old Georgia-bred author Nicholas Buamah had his book Kayla & Kyle The Walking Dictionaries: Election Day accepted into the Library of Congress. Buamah created the book in an effort to help youngsters build their vocabulary.

