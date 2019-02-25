CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In Literature

10-year-old Connor Benjamin Littlejohn is the creator of the Tag, You’re It! book series.

3 reads
Leave a comment

Connor Benjamin Littlejohn is still in grade school, but he’s already making moves in the literary world. The 10-year-old has penned his own book series for children dubbed Tag, You’re It!, Black News reported.

Littlejohn—who is based in Washington, D.C. —started his book series as an avenue to channel his passion for reading and writing, the news outlet writes. A writing assignment given to him by his fourth-grade teacher sparked the inspiration for the series. The book series that he created is centered on a group of friends who battle monsters and zombies to save their town. Ever since launching the series last year, his books have been added to classrooms all over the country.

Littlejohn says that he wanted to create the books so that children like him see themselves reflected in the literature that they read. “I’m really happy that my books are giving kids like me a chance to see themselves in fun stories,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I love to read and want to encourage other kids to read great books and maybe even write new books of their own.”

Teachers throughout the country have said that his books have resonated with their students. “I purchased this book as a read-aloud for my 4th grade class,” said one of the teachers. “My students laughed out loud while listening and were inspired by the creative voice of this talented young author! The cliffhanger at the end left us all very eager for the second installment of the series!”

There are many young Black authors who are making a name for themselves. In January, 7-year-old Georgia-bred author Nicholas Buamah had his book Kayla & Kyle The Walking Dictionaries: Election Day accepted into the Library of Congress. Buamah created the book in an effort to help youngsters build their vocabulary.

SEE ALSO:

Young Black Author Has Book Added To Library Of Congress

Entrepreneur Creates Coloring Book Series To Empower Black Women

2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Twitter Celebrated Music Industry Stars On Grammys Weekend

11 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Celebrated Music Industry Stars On Grammys Weekend

Continue reading Twitter Celebrated Music Industry Stars On Grammys Weekend

Twitter Celebrated Music Industry Stars On Grammys Weekend

The music industry’s top stars were seen out and about at pre-Grammy events all weekend, and Twitter was buzzing with pictures of the music artists. SEE ALSO: Jennifer Hudson Will Star In The Aretha Franklin Biopic Alicia Keys will host the 61st Grammys—the industry’s biggest award show—at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The ceremony opens with performances from by J Balvin, nominated for record of the year with Cardi B’s “I Like It,” the rapper Young Thug, the singer Camila Cabello, the trumpet legend Arturo Sandoval and Ricky Martin. Later in the show, legendary artists Diana Ross and Dolly Parton will perform, sharing the stage with Post Malone, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Lady Gaga and Kacey Musgraves, among others. Viewers will also see a tribute to the late “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, who died last August, performed by Fantasia, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams. https://twitter.com/billboard/status/1094350740066308096 As usual, the biggest Grammy weekend party was held by record producer Clive Davis, according to USA Today. “Stars descended on the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Saturday to pose on the red carpet, watch the night's performances – with a trio of sets paying tribute to Aretha Franklin – and celebrate music industry veteran Clarence Avant as 2019's Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoree. And yet, the event didn't feel quite as essential as it has in previous years, whether it was the lack of big-name performers or the absence of young stars in attendance – or the fact that another high-profile event earlier in the day may have stolen its thunder,” the newspaper said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared at the event and received a standing ovation, according to Hollywood Reporter. Pelosi, who has attended the event several times in the past, was no stranger at the gathering of stars. She sat at a front section table and received attention from Davis in his opening remarks—praising her as the “highest-ranking female elected official” in US history who is “even more important” in the current climate. But it was a night for recording artists to show off their glamorous outfits, hang out together and to perform. "Fans of the iconic funk group The Time were in for a surprise, with Morris Day, Jerome Benton, Terry Lewis, Jimmy Jam and other members of the seminal Minneapolis group taking the stage to honor Avant, known as the Godfather Of Black Music," USA Today reported. Beyonce, Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Usher, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Normani and Khalid were among the many stars who attended the Roc Nation event. Here’s a look:

Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In Literature was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In…
 2 hours ago
02.24.19
MACRO Media Company Signs First-Look Deal With Warner…
 3 hours ago
02.24.19
First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry…
 4 hours ago
02.24.19
Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside
Ja Rule Places A “30 Year Curse” On…
 6 hours ago
02.24.19
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Forced Out Of Floyd Mayweather’s Party By…
 7 hours ago
02.24.19
5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All…
 11 hours ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post…
 13 hours ago
02.24.19
Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers…
 14 hours ago
02.24.19
For The ’99 And The 2000: “Back That…
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of…
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Launches Fellowship For Youth
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Queen Latifah To Create Affordable Housing Complex In…
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Absolutely No One Is Safe: The Pettiest Tweets…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
The Rewind: These Millennial Film & TV Stars…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wanted In…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close