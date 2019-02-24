Semen Matching The DNA Profile Of R. Kelly Reportedly Found On Alleged Victim’s Clothing [VIDEO]

On Saturday, a Cook County judge set bail at $1 million for R. Kelly, who is charged with sexually abusing four people, including three minors, from 1998 to 2010.

After R.Kelly’s bond court, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx spoke to the media and shared detailed the charges, including three of the four victims were between the ages 13 and 17 when the alleged abuse occurred, with Kelly being more than five years older than the victims.

While discussing the details, Foxx referred to the four victims by their initials:

The first victim said she was abused four times, between May 26, 1998 and May 25, 1999.

The second victim said she was abused twice, between Sept. 26, 1998 and Sept. 25, 2001.

The third victim said she was abused on Feb. 18, 2003.

The fourth victim said she was abuse three times, between May 1, 2009 and Jan. 31, 2010.

While discussing the third victim who was abused on Feb. 18, 2003, Foxx stated that the grand jury returned an indictment based on the transmission of semen by R.Kelly found on the body of the victim.

According to her statement, the victim was 24 years old and worked as a hair dresser for R. Kelly. While in a room alone with her, he reportedly grabbed her by the head and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him but she was able to resist. Kelly would reportedly go on to masturbate and ejaculate on the victim and spit in her face several time.

Foxx stated to the media that the semen found on the shirt was a match to R.Kelly.

“The shirt the victim was wearing was submitted to Illinois State police for DNA testing and the semen was identified on the shirt.” Foxx stated. “The male DNA identified in the semen sample is a match to Robert Kelly’s DNA profile.”

Foxx followed that up by saying that the fourth victim, who was abused three times between May 1, 2009 and Jan. 31, 2010, also had a shirt that had Kelly’s semen on it.

“The victim saved one of the shirts she was wearing when Robert Kelly ejaculated on her and gave that shirt to the Olympia Fields Police Department.” Foxx continued. “The shirt was submitted for DNA testing and semen was identified on the shirt.”

After the hearing, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg told reporters that he thinks all four of the accusers are lying.

“He did not force anyone to have sex. He’s a rock star. He doesn’t have to have nonconsensual sex,” Greenberg said.

