Jussie Smollett Pleads Innocence to ‘Empire’ Castmates

Jussie Smollett is holding on strong to his version of events concerning his alleged attack in Chicago, and telling his ‘Empire’ coworkers that he’s innocent of planning the entire thing.

After a mountain of evidence, Jussie has been charged with filing a false police report, claiming to have been attacked by two white men yelling homophobic and racial slurs, pouring bleach on him, and placing a noose around his neck. Two Nigerian brothers, one of whom worked with Jussie on ‘Empire,’ are now suspected of carrying out the attack after Jussie paid them…with a check. He went to court, was released on bond, and went to the set of ‘Empire’ to film.

After making the crew wait 30 minutes for him on set, Jussie came out and said, ”I’m sorry I’ve put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I’m sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this.” He then left the set. It was obvious he had been crying a lot, so producers said he would have to come back to film later.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. If this is true, Jussie is gonna have to move to Aruba…

