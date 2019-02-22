Absolutely No One Is Safe: The Pettiest Tweets From Black History Month So Far

Black History Month has been a lot. We need a do over…but in the meantime, these were some of the craziest moments and pettiest reactions of the month so far.

To kick things off, 21 Savage was arrested by ICE after he spoke out against some of their practices in his song “A Lot.” Obviously, we all wanted to see 21 safe and free to stay in the United States with his family—but when the nation found out that the most ATL person we’ve ever known was actually born in London, pettiness about him possibly having a British accent and more ensued. Click here to see who folks say “snitched.”

Liam Neeson randomly admitted to wanting to kill a Black man…any Black man…in order to get revenge for a friend who claimed she was rape by a Black guy. He admitted to actively looking for Black men, hoping for some sort of an altercation…and while some folks, gave him props for admitting to his “past” racism, most didn’t let him off that easily and/or had petty jokes for days.

Since we not fucking with Liam Neeson anymore put me in the next Taken ima find Jay Z 92 bricks. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) February 11, 2019

I'm a bit late. All the good Liam Neeson jokes are…Taken. — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 6, 2019

On another note, is it just us or has it been feeling more like blackface month? Gucci, Moncler, AND Prada were all blasted for obviously racist designs that were all blatantly offensive. Then, to top it off, Burberry had a model wear a “noose hoodie” while walking the runway for London Fashion Week. While many of us instantly decided these designers were #canceled, Floyd Mayweather—in all his ignorance and pettiness—decided to throw on head-to-toe Gucci, and hit Instagram to say “People boycott for trend but turn around and still shop at H&M and watch the NFL.” 50 Cent made fun of his reading ability once more and Twitter had a blast with it all.

50 Cent has responded to Floyd Mayweather’s comments 😂 pic.twitter.com/PBjUQeJGTw — Quake (@QuakeGW) February 15, 2019

People also thought it was pretty interesting that Nicki Minaj dropped her own remix to Blueface’s viral hit “Thotiana,” even though the West Coast rapper’s remix with Cardi B was on its way. Now that Cardi’s version has arrived, the debate on who’s is better has been never-ending. But overall it seems like the internet is fed up with Nicki’s…creative choices.

I love this Thotiana Remix, Cardi B verse is heat on it, Blueface got bodied lmao. Nicki Minaj take notes, you could freestyle without having to rhyme IANA with IANA. — Hip-hop bigger than any artist (@TopHipHopPolls) February 17, 2019

On February 10, Will Smith was the butt of some hilarious jokes after unveiling his genie look in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin. Reassuring petty fans that he would, in fact, be blue he posted a sneak peek from the movie—but people were highly dissatisfied with the end result.

“Should he look like the genie or like Will Smith?” “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/54sRUKXiRB — American Antony Santos (@TheMikeTre) February 11, 2019

The Grammys also went down on February 10. Due to being locked up by ICE, 21 Savage wasn’t able to hit the stage for his scheduled performance with Post Malone…so fans were eager to see if Post would at least shout 21 out—but nope. In fact, Childish Gambino producer Ludwig Goransson was the only person to shout 21 out the entire night. This ain’t a petty tweet, it’s simply facts.

Ludwig Goransson gives the night's only real 21 Savage shoutout 3 and a half hours into the show. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 11, 2019

But there was more…Cardi B and Offset confirmed their obvious reunion…but folks are kind of tired of Offset, Kylie Jenner didn’t look her best and people pointed it out all night, Anita Baker didn’t seem pleased with the Aretha Franklin tribute, and for some reason Jennifer Lopez did the Motown tribute…which literally confused everyone. Also Cardi winning a Grammy had everyone on their pettiest behavior (including, BET unfortunately).

I will never recover from that Jennifer Lopez Motown tribute at the Grammys or this Mariah Carey quote. pic.twitter.com/TC4boZHCB3 — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) February 13, 2019

Cardi B isn't better than Nicki Minaj!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Omo Iya Eleja (@motivatedgeorge) February 11, 2019

When Steve Harvey and Mo’Nique sat down to discuss their differences of opinion regarding the actress being blackballed, fans came to Mo’s defense. After suggesting that Mo’Nique’s integrity was not as important as getting a check and more, Harvey was accused of being a sellout and dragged to Black Twitter hell by the internet.

mo'nique: i have integri–

steve harvey: if i crumble, my children crumble, my grandchildren crumble, blueberry crumble, rumble in the jungle, bitch be humble, i am a CLOWN — . (@hoodqueer) February 14, 2019

For some reason, people are obsessed with Malia Obama pretty much being a normal 20-year-old. Our Forever First Kid was caught sipping on some wine after a writer posted a photo that showed her holding a bottle of Rosé. The legal drinking age is 21, but everyone seemed more amused than they were upset.

All of Twitter coming together to defend Malia Obama pic.twitter.com/9wgS2WHvj3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 19, 2019

In what was probably the most confusing moment of them all, Jussie Smollett has been accused of staging the homophobic and racist attack that hospitalized him in January. His mugshot has since been released and reports say he is being charged with felony disorderly conduct and faces up to three years in jail.

Lmfao. I don’t want him in jail. I think he should be on 3 months probation with the terms being him having to eat Subway everyday https://t.co/WmsRxargHR — Yac House P | Taahir (@PhillyTheBoss) February 21, 2019

On a lighter note, persistent cheater Tristan Thompson got caught stepping out on Khloe Kardashian yet again—this time with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party. When reports surfaced, Khloe and the crew pettily confirmed them on social media and fans went in on the ever so trifling Jordyn and dirty dog Tristan.

While sitting down for a town hall symposium for the My Brother’s Keeper program, Barack Obama and Stephen Curry gave out some great advice to the young men in attendance. Specifically, Obama talked about having confidence and not using twerking women and gold chains to front. “If you are very confident about your sexuality, you don’t have to have eight women around you twerkin’,” he hilariously said. “You seem stressed that you’ve gotta be acting that way. I’ve got one woman that I’m very happy with.” Shout out to Mrs. O. and to be clear, there is no tweet to see here people…”You seem stressed” is Obama at his pettiest and we love it.

To close thing out, we’ve also gathered your usual, everyday pettiness happening on social media…like folks making fun of single people, Soulja Boy correcting TMZ titles that claimed he was “dating” Blac Chyna, people laughing at Kim K.’s cluelessness, and more.

Idk who needs to hear this but… Sis, your soulmate is not that lady’s husband. Lmao. — i work at the mall. (@noIGjazz) February 18, 2019

#SignsYouAreSingle

You finished Netflix — Katt Funny (@KattFunny) February 11, 2019

when cardi b said invasion of privacy, offset took it literally pic.twitter.com/nniNkdlrDj — R1+ O (@r1finesse_) February 11, 2019

Soulja Boy apologizes to Blac Chyna 😑 pic.twitter.com/jtsln5mv9z — BallerAlert (@balleralert) February 21, 2019

Kim Kardashian saying PERIODT is violence — kayla (@kaylawillsaveu) February 21, 2019

You mean like @KylieJenner did countless times with smaller black owned businesses??? — belladonna (@la_bellamarie) February 19, 2019

lmao why did the sun give you a lineup https://t.co/awVvE4UPn9 — cilvia demo’s #1 fan 👩🏼⃠ (@thesunstirade) February 13, 2019

He looks like Bruce Willis and Adam Sandler combined https://t.co/A4zoN1e4Bk — B E A N Z | Currently stuck in Raccoon City (@PhotosByBeanz) February 20, 2019

And per usual, shoutout to our heavenly queen, Bey.

Every week Beyoncé is doing her part to save Black History Month and it needs to be acknowledged. https://t.co/VOpUO8UKJG — Your Fave (@PartitionBeat) February 20, 2019

