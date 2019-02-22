Some Type Of Way: If Your Mate Is Dating Other People

Radio One Originals
| 02.22.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In the latest episode of “Some Type Of Way,” do you feel some type of way if the person you are dating isn’t honest with you? Let’s go deeper here.

What if they were dating someone and didn’t tell you? Dating doesn’t mean relationship but should the other person keep it 100? DJ 5’9 gets the details in the latest episode of “Some Type Of Way” brought to you by Bliss Night Club.

Some Type Of Way: If Your Mate Is Dating Other People was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wanted In…
 11 hours ago
02.22.19
LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021…
 24 hours ago
02.21.19
Gary’s Tea: Stevie J Opens Up About His…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity: TIDAL Announces Million-Dollar Grant Program For…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett Turns Himself In Over Disorderly Conduct…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Sidney Poitier — The First Black Man To…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
North Carolina Republicans Admit To Suppressing The Black…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 4 days ago
02.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close