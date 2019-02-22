CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

R. Kelly Charged With Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

Time may finally be up for the singer.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Looks like time is officially up for R. Kelly. Nearly two months since the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired, the disgraced singer has officially been charged with multiple sex crimes in Chicago.

SEE ALSO: The FBI May Be Closing In On R. Kelly

Kelly was hit with “10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County Friday morning, records show,” the Chicago Sun Times reported. His lawyer, Steven Greenberg, was not available for immediate comment.

SEE ALSO: Timeline Of R. Kelly’s History Of Sexual Assault Allegations

After several accusers came forward in recent months, two more women — Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington — did the same on Thursday.

Represented by Gloria Allred, Scaff said she met the singer at a 1996 concert in Baltimore. “When I first met R. Kelly that night, I was very happy and excited because I was young and starstruck. However, now that I am an adult, I feel hurt by what he did to me when I was only 16 years old and under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, which had been provided to me at his afterparty.”

See below:

Attorney Michael Avenatti recently gave a video to Cook County prosecutors, which could be where Friday’s charges stemmed from. The lawyer said in a statement that he was hired last April in connection to multiple allegations of Kelly sexually assaulting minors. He claimed to have a 45-minute VHS tape as evidence, which, despite its similarities, was not the same video got Kelly indicted in 2002 — and acquitted in 2008 — for child porn.

See the full statement below:

One major legal problem that Kelly faces is that Illinois has no statute of limitations on sex crimes against minors. In 2017, Illinois enacted legislation that ended a requirement for child sex abuse victims to file a report within 20 years of turning 18 years old.

There’s also growing pressure to put an end to Kelly’s alleged abuses. Chicago residents appear to be in no mood to let Kelly off the hook for a second time if a recent protest against him in the Windy City was any indication. After the docuseries aired, demonstrators rallied outside a building leased by Kelly, calling for a boycott of his music.

“Surviving R. Kelly” has already prompted further legal scrutiny, which means law enforcement probably already has enough to charge him now that this new video has surfaced. It seems like just a matter of time before Kelly finds himself facing justice, again.

SEE ALSO:

R. Kelly’s Child To Release Song That Will Address Abuse Allegations

Erykah Badu Demands An Apology From ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Producer Dream Hampton

R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

16 photos Launch gallery

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

Continue reading Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

The gun threats that shut down the Tuesday night premiere of a docuseries about new allegations from women accusing R. Kelly of "abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia" came from the singer himself, the cable network that produced the three-night series reportedly said in no uncertain terms. “This was an intimidation tactic from R. Kelly to further silence these women,” Lifetime said. Some of those in attendance for the private screening of "Surviving R. Kelly" were "survivors" and parents of survivors," according to Tarana Burke, the woman who gave birth to the "#MeToo" movement that seeks justice for victims of sexual misconduct. https://twitter.com/TaranaBurke/status/1070128875206791168 According to People, the docuseries was barely underway at a New York City theater when viewers were interrupted and asked to leave the building immediately. “There were several called in gun threats to NeueHouse," Lifetime's statement said in part. "With the safety of guests in mind, we decided to evacuate the theater.” Word quickly spread on social media with many making the same accusation that the cable movie network did. According to the Lifetime website devoted to the docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly” features for "the first time ever, survivors and people from R. Kelly’s inner circle, are coming forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental, and physical abuse. They are now finally ready to share their full story and shed light on the secret life the public has never seen." Kelly, the self-proclaimed Pied Piper, has been accused of multiple sex scandals involving underage girls. He married the late singer Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15 and was acquitted of child pornography in 2008. Similar allegations have steadily dogged him over the years, including one report in 2017 that accused him of operating a sex cult with young women lured into his circle by promises of advancing their music careers. Instead, he allegedly brainwashed them women and held them at his homes in Chicago and Atlanta. He also required the young women to call him “daddy” and would punish for disobedience. According to the claims, he also filmed his sexual encounters with his captives, a claim that matches the child pornography scandal that started in 2002. Despite all of the above, R. Kelly has remained one of the world's most popular and successful singers, having sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. He was still touring to sold-out shows as of the time of Tuesday night's gun threats. “Surviving R. Kelly” was scheduled to be televised on Jan. 3, 2019, with subsequent installments on Jan. 4 and 5. R. Kelly did not immediately respond to Lifetime's claims of "intimidation," but social media certainly did, with many on Twitter also pointing their fingers at the singer -- or at least his team -- for being behind the gun threats. See below for a sampling of consensus commentary from users on social media.

R. Kelly Charged With Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wanted In…
 9 hours ago
02.22.19
LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021…
 22 hours ago
02.21.19
Gary’s Tea: Stevie J Opens Up About His…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity: TIDAL Announces Million-Dollar Grant Program For…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett Turns Himself In Over Disorderly Conduct…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Sidney Poitier — The First Black Man To…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
North Carolina Republicans Admit To Suppressing The Black…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 4 days ago
02.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close