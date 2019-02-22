Members Of The Hateful Group That Candace Owens Works For Wants Her Fired

Candace Owens might be learning a needed lesson — you can only be an opportunist token for so long before your own turns on you. Members of the conservative advocacy group (which really means they cloak their racism with so-called patriotism) — Turning Point USA — were calling for Owens to step down as director of communications because of her recent anti-Semitic comments.

In a lengthy statement endorsed by the chapters at University of Nebraska Omaha, Bowling Green State University, and University of Colorado Boulder, Turning Point USA campus members were demanding that Owens be fired or resign.

“Turning Point USA is above this thoughtless and divisive rhetoric, and as Chapters, Presidents, and Leaders of Turning Point USA, we will no longer stand idly by as they continue. We do not believe Candace Owens to be the most effective representation for Turning Point USA, as Communications Director or otherwise. We have seen many hard working activists and chapters across the United States dissociate with Turning Point USA simply because they can’t align themselves with the rhetoric and statements that have come out,” the statement read in part.

The statement also said “As the Communications Director, she must know how to communicate professionally and effectively.”

We are a chapter of Turning Point USA and we stand by this statement. pic.twitter.com/DmgA2xCEEp — TPUSA at CU Boulder (@CUBoulderTPUSA) February 21, 2019

In case you missed, 29-year-old Owens said some flattering things about mass murderous Nazi Adolf Hitler.

“When we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. He was a national socialist. If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine,” Owens said Feb. 9 at a London event to launch the British chapter of Turning Point USA.

She continued, “The problem is he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize, he wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. To me, that’s not nationalism. So in thinking about how it could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism, I really don’t.”

Here is video of Candace Owens' full answer on nationalism and Hitler pic.twitter.com/NfBvoH8vQg — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 8, 2019

Even conservative outlets slammed her. The Washington Examiner wrote, “Knowledge of history matters, especially when it comes to a topic as important as Nazi Germany. Sadly, Owens offered little contrition for her stupid remarks.”

It’s ironic how these comments were the breaking point for Turning Point USA. Owens is the same person who once said the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”

Owens also blamed the horrifying mail bombs back in October on Democrats, by tweeting then deleting, “I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.”

The fact that the organization, or any organization, ever stood by her is despicable.

