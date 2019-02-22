R. Kelly Charged with 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

What took so long?? R. Kelly has finally been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

“The Chicago-Sun Times confirmed the charges and reports that he is due in court March 8 per paperwork. An arrest warrant for the R&B singer is expected to be issued today.”

Two more women from Baltimore came forward recently to accuse R, Kelly. Lawyer Michael Avenatti submitted more videotapes to authorities that featured R. Kelly involved in sexual acts with underage girls.

This comes 17 years after Kelly’s original child pornography charges, from which hew was acquitted.

So….is he finally going to jail this time??

via HipHopWired

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: