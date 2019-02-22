CLOSE
Word Eye Heard
HomeWord Eye Heard

R. Kelly Charged with 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

0 reads
Leave a comment
WGCI Summer Jam 2014

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

What took so long?? R. Kelly has finally been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

“The Chicago-Sun Times confirmed the charges and reports that he is due in court March 8 per paperwork. An arrest warrant for the R&B singer is expected to be issued today.”

Two more women from Baltimore came forward recently to accuse R, Kelly. Lawyer Michael Avenatti submitted more videotapes to authorities that featured R. Kelly involved in sexual acts with underage girls.

This comes 17 years after Kelly’s original child pornography charges, from which hew was acquitted.

So….is he finally going to jail this time??

via HipHopWired

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer
16 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , r kelly arrested , r kelly charged sexual assault , r kelly indicted , r kelly indicted sexual assault , r kelly indicted sexual misconduct , r kelly sex tape 2019

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close