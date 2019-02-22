National Margarita Day 2019: Where to go in the DFW

0 reads Leave a comment
Happy National Margarita Day! Here’s where you can celebrate around the metroplex.
- Happiest Hour has $6 margaritas and a $12 Cadillac margarita. 2616 Olive St., Dallas.
- Chuy’s: $1 off top-shelf Skinny ‘Ritas and $1 floaters. (They have several locations, so there’s probably one near you)
- El Chico: $3 house margaritas. They have multiple locations.
