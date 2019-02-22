Patriots Owner Bob Kraft Charged for Soliciting Prostitution

New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft was charged today on two counts of soliciting prostitution. Police busted massage parlors in Florida that were reportedly used for prostitution and human trafficking.

Jupiter Police chief Daniel Kerr said Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution. A warrant for his arrest will be sent to Kraft’s home in Massachusetts, and is already at the state attorney’s office in Florida. Kerr goes on to say there’s video evidence of Kraft involved in sex acts in a massage parlor on two difference occasions.

Police say the women live at the spas and work as prostitutes. A report from the TCPalm states:

[Vero Beach police chief David] Currey said many came from China on temporary work visas, indebted to the the brokers who helped them reach America, but believing legitimate jobs awaited them. “Some of them are trying to make a better life for themselves,” he said. “These people truly are stuck.” They were shamed, intimidated and taught not to speak to law enforcement or immigration officials. Others answered what they thought were legitimate ads for masseuse jobs, but soon were pressured into doing more.

More at Deadspin.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: