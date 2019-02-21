CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror Plot On Democratic Politicians, Journalists

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Coast Guard lieutenant arrested last Friday on gun and drug charges allegedly wanted to conduct a terror plot on news networks and select Democrats, authorities say.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, is alleged to be a white supremacist who had a hit list that included prominent politicians such as Cory Booker and Kamala Harris and several journalists from CNN and MSNBC.

The hit list also included  Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas — as well as CNN journalists Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Van Jones and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Ari Melber and Joe Scarborough.

“The defendant is a domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect governmental conduct,” prosecutors wrote.

In a draft email acquired by prosecutors, Hasson allegedly wrote, “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth” and in another email, apparently written to an American neo-Nazi leader, Hasson allegedly wrote, “We need a white homeland as Europe seems lost.”
He’s set to appear in US District Court for the District of Maryland for a hearing on Thursday.

Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror Plot On Democratic Politicians, Journalists was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Turns Himself In Over Disorderly Conduct…
 7 hours ago
02.21.19
Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly…
 22 hours ago
02.20.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 22 hours ago
02.20.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 22 hours ago
02.20.19
Sidney Poitier — The First Black Man To…
 23 hours ago
02.20.19
Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
North Carolina Republicans Admit To Suppressing The Black…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 3 days ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 4 days ago
02.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close