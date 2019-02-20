Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly Conduct

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

UPDATE: A Cook County grand jury has opted to charge Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report. Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/LvBSYE2kVj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

ORIGINAL: Well, the Jussie Smollett case, assault, situation, whatever you want to call it has taken another twist.

Chicago PD spokesperson Anthony Gugleilmi revealed on Twitter that the 36-year-old Empire actor is now officially classified as a suspect for filing a false police report. The crime is a class 4 felony and detectives are delivering evidence before a grand jury in Chicago.

Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/FhDcbBKsuU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2019

It just broke that the two brothers identified in the Smollett case were seen on surveillance purchasing the same items that were originally reported in the January 29 assault on Smollett.

