CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly Conduct

5 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

UPDATE: A Cook County grand jury has opted to charge Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

ORIGINAL: Well, the Jussie Smollett case, assault, situation, whatever you want to call it has taken another twist.

Chicago PD spokesperson Anthony Gugleilmi revealed on Twitter that the 36-year-old Empire actor is now officially classified as a suspect for filing a false police report. The crime is a class 4 felony and detectives are delivering evidence before a grand jury in Chicago.

It just broke that the two brothers identified in the Smollett case were seen on surveillance purchasing the same items that were originally reported in the January 29 assault on Smollett.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Screen Time Reduced In Wake Of Attack Investigation

RELATED: Did Jussie Smollett Stage His Own Attack?

Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly Conduct was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly…
 11 hours ago
02.20.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 11 hours ago
02.20.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 12 hours ago
02.20.19
Sidney Poitier — The First Black Man To…
 13 hours ago
02.20.19
Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
North Carolina Republicans Admit To Suppressing The Black…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 3 days ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 3 days ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 4 days ago
02.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close