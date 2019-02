Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Check out Meek Mill long lost son from never never land. Can you see the vibe is natural. New talent alert . Ellen Degeneres invites Young Dylan on to the show to rock some Uptown vibes. Press play for a break down of the story before the glory.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)