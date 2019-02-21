CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2019 Brit Awards

2 reads
Leave a comment
The BRIT Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

The Brit Awards have officially touched down in London, and H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, and more celebrities and music stars hit the red carpet at 02 Arena to celebrate the British Phonographic Industry’s annual pop music awards.

Rita Ora, Drake, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Beyonce and Jay Z, and Ella Mae are just a few of the nominees who will battle it out to take home a trophy this time around.

Take a peek at the stars who slayed the carpet before the show!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2019 Brit Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 8 hours ago
02.20.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 8 hours ago
02.20.19
Sidney Poitier — The First Black Man To…
 9 hours ago
02.20.19
Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
North Carolina Republicans Admit To Suppressing The Black…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 3 days ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 3 days ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 3 days ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 3 days ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 4 days ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 4 days ago
02.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close