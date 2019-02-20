CLOSE
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama An ‘Ape In Heels’ Defrauded FEMA Of $18K

When you do clownery...

Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose

Karma is a motha!

This is one lesson that a West Virginia official learned years after she had the audacity to call former First Lady Michelle Obama an “ape in heels.” See, that same white woman, Pamela Taylor, recently pleaded guilty to defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) out of $18,000 in disaster benefits.

According to NBC News, Taylor, 57, admitted to falsely registering for more than $18,000 in FEMA disaster benefits after a deadly flooding in Clay County, West Virginia, back in June 2016.

Taylor claimed that her main residence had been damaged during the flood and that she was staying in a rental property,  yet, her home was not damaged. Even worse? She was still living there while collecting her fraudulent funds.

“The flood was a natural disaster,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said in the statement. “Stealing from FEMA is a manmade disaster.”

In addition to admitting her guilt, Taylor has accepted a plea deal, agreeing to pay back $18,149.04. Yet, she could still face some serious time—up to 30 years in prison—and a fine up to $500K when she is sentenced on May 30.

My thoughts:

 

As we reported back in 2016, Taylor came under fire for a racist and sexist post commenting how she was excited about the the current First Lady Melania Trump as opposed to the eight years our #ForeverFLOTUS lived in the White House.

“It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels,” Taylor, the former director at the non-profit Clay County Development Corporation, wrote on Facebook after the 2016 Presidential Election.

Meanwhile, we predict that this is Mrs. Obama’s reaction to these current events:

White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama An 'Ape In Heels' Defrauded FEMA Of $18K

photos
Close