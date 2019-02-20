Fort Worth’s Black History Museum Needs Money for New Facility

The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum is run by the Tarrant County Black Historical Genealogical Society, and they need help.

While it’s two-stories and has four main rooms, the museum is much smaller than other similar facilities.

The curator of the museum, Brenda Sanders-Wise, says the space is so small they have to hide some exhibits just to display new ones. “We have over 200 boxes that are at the library central library downtown sitting in a basement,” she said.

The renovations needed for a new museum would cost around $5 million, but so far there has been very little attention or support from the community. Sanders-Wise said, “We need the same people that donate to Amon Carter, to the Kimball, to the Museum of Science and History to take an interest in this place.”

