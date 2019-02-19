Uh ooooohhh. . .Is it really over now??? According to TMZ Tristan is acting up again on Khloe.

TMZ: Khloe Kardashian has thrown in the towel, breaking up with Tristan Thompson after she found out her baby daddy allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend.

We’re told Tristan flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine’s Day Thursday with Khloe and their daughter, True. On Sunday night he was at a house party, where we’re told he snuggled up with Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods. Witnesses tell us Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other in the club … making out. We’re told Khloe found out and immediately broke things off with the NBA player … a source tells us “she has had enough.” We’re told there’s little chance for reconciliation … Khloe and Tristan are done.

Flip the page to see Khloe’s reaction on social

Khloe Reacts To Tristan Cheating On Her AGAIN … with Kylie’s Best Friend?? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

