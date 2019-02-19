CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Khloe Reacts To Tristan Cheating On Her AGAIN … with Kylie’s Best Friend??

172 reads
Leave a comment
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Uh ooooohhh. . .Is it really over now??? According to TMZ Tristan is acting up again on Khloe.

TMZ: Khloe Kardashian has thrown in the towel, breaking up with Tristan Thompson after she found out her baby daddy allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend.

Join our newsletter club for more exclusive news and contests:

View this post on Instagram

to 2019 please …

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

We’re told Tristan flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine’s Day Thursday with Khloe and their daughter, TrueOn Sunday night he was at a house partywhere we’re told he snuggled up with Kylie’s BFFJordyn Woods. Witnesses tell us Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other in the club … making out. We’re told Khloe found out and immediately broke things off with the NBA player … a source tells us “she has had enough.” We’re told there’s little chance for reconciliation … Khloe and Tristan are done.

Flip the page to see Khloe’s reaction on social

Flip the page to see Khloe’s reaction on social

Khloe Reacts To Tristan Cheating On Her AGAIN … with Kylie’s Best Friend?? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star…
 8 hours ago
02.19.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 10 hours ago
02.19.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…
 11 hours ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 11 hours ago
02.19.19
North Carolina Republicans Admit To Suppressing The Black…
 14 hours ago
02.19.19
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 2 days ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 3 days ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 3 days ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close