Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys Show Biden Less Dominant

Early polls gave Biden a 30-point lead over his potential rivals.

California’s Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris has seen a bump in the polls, as the accuracy of early surveys come under question that pegged former Vice President Joe Biden as the clear frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Politico pointed out on Monday that at least two recent polls suggested that Biden does not have the 30-point lead that earlier polls found. The methodology of those early surveys apparently skewed the results and painted Biden as a formidable candidate if he decides to run. New surveys indicated that many Democrats are undecided and Biden—unlike Harris—may have benefited from name recognition in those earlier polls.

One notable poll in December—before any Democrats announce their presidential bid—found that 32 percent of Iowa Democrats favored Biden in a field of about 20 possible opponents. Harris and New Jersey’s Democratic Sen. Cory Booker found themselves in the middle of the pack in the single digits.

“People are weighing their options. I think the reason that so many people are getting in is because this is a 1-to-15 percent spread, not a 1-to-30 percent spread. It’s very different from 2016, when Hillary Clinton was at 40 or 50 percent,” said Steen Kirby, a campaigns and data specialist with Bold Blue Campaigns, adding that new polling shows that “it’s a very open field.”

Bold Blue Campaigns’ survey, published Feb. 12, found that Biden led Harris by just 1 point—12 percent to 11 percent among likely Democratic primary voters. That result was similar to an ABC News/Washington Post poll published during the last week of January, which also gave Biden a 1-point lead over Harris—9 percent to 8 percent.

Kirby pointed to the methodology of early pollsters as part of the reason that Biden was shown to have a huge lead over his potential rivals. Those surveys offered a menu of potential candidates but neglected to ask the voters if they were undecided. When Bold Blue Campaigns gave respondents that option, nearly half of them—48 percent—said they had not firmly decided on which Democrat to support.

The December poll of Iowa Democrats was viewed as an early indication of which Candidate was most likely to win the party’s Iowa Caucus, which is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020. As the first primary contest in the nation, a win in Iowa could cement a primary victory. The winner has won the Democratic presidential nomination in six consecutive election cycles.

One of the biggest sins in politics is pandering. This week, Sen. Cory Booker was accused of doing just that to appeal to white people and Sen. Kamala Harris was accused of pandering to Black folks. SEE ALSO: Kamala Harris Leads Senate To Finally Passing Anti-Lynching Bill In case you missed it, while being interviewed during "The Breakfast Club" radio show on Monday, Harris was asked if she smoked weed in the past. "I have," she answered. "And I inhaled. I did inhale." She confirmed she got high while in college and when asked who she listened to when lighting it up, she responded with, "Definitely Snoop2Pac for sure." The only issue was that Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 and finished law school by 1989. The two artists she name-dropped hadn't even released their first album until years later (2Pac in 1991 and Snoop in 1993 after starring on Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" in 1992). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kh_wQUjeaTk Then there is Booker. While talking to an all-white audience in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, he brought up the topic of blackface and said, "So how do we get to a point where we can start having the conversation without people falling into a defensive crouch? I've had conversations with white friends of mine this week who had the safety to come to me and ask me, 'I don't understand this blackface thing. Can you explain it to me?' Imagine in this climate saying that publicly? If you want to have more creation and empathy, put yourself in a white person's position." https://www.facebook.com/ABCNews/videos/2284715208229022/ In addition, when Booker was on "The Breakfast Club," he was accused of pandering when asked by Charlamagne Tha God about his relationship status. "You don't want to marry somebody now. Once you start getting hot, you might become president? She might just want you for that." Booker chuckled, "No, before I declared president, I'm dating somebody really special." "Oh! So Cory Booker got a boo?" Charlamagne quizzed. "I, I got a boo," Booker answered. See below at the 31-minute mark. Booker's boo is reportedly actress Rosario Dawson. Part of the reason why Booker's relationship status has been in question is that he's been accused of being gay since former Newark Mayor Sharpe James made up the rumor (along with another that Booker took money from the KKK) when they were campaigning against each other in 2002. The rumor, which is rooted in homophobia, stuck for years. In December, Booker told The Philadelphia Inquirer, "I'm heterosexual." He added, "I'm heterosexual." He added, "Every candidate should run on their authentic self, tell their truth, and more importantly, or mostly importantly, talk about their vision for the country."

