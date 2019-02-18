CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton Perform At The NBA All-Star Game [VIDEO]

Cole, Meek and Anthony Hamilton show out

10 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

The NBA marries its culture and game better than any other league in sports. On Sunday night, Charlotte became the number one city for hip-hop in the country as rappers flew in, partied and in the case of Meek Mill and J. Cole, performed in the marquee event of All-Star Weekend — the All-Star Game.

Meek opened up for player intros, running through a medley of hits from 2018’s “Intro” to “Dreams And Nightmares,” “Going Bad,” “Uptown Vibes” and others. I’m pretty sure Team LeBron getting the “Dreams And Nightmares” intro for player introductions was a cheat code as they came back from 20-down to win the game.

Meanwhile, Cole repped for classic Starter jackets and ’90s fashion before checking off a number of current hits and items from both KOD and 2014 Forest Hills Drive. He even teased his verse from “a lot,” telling 21 Savage, “We love you,” during the broadcast. Even Team LeBron had to get in on the action as they asked head coach Mike Malone if they could head out from the locker room to watch Cole perform “ATM” and “Middle Child.”

But the biggest Carolina win, from an old school perspective came from Anthony Hamilton who delivered a little soul and passion to his rendition of the National Anthem. It’s not Marvin Gaye circa 1983 but it was far better than what Fergie gave us last year in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Celebrities At NBA All-Star Weekend 2019 [PHOTOS

RELATED: 21 Savage Drops “A Lot” Video Featuring J. Cole [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Meek Mill And Drake Drop “Going Bad” Video [NEW VIDEO]

Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton Perform At The NBA All-Star Game [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 5 hours ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 18 hours ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 2 days ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 2 days ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 2 days ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 3 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close