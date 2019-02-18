CLOSE
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart, Whole Foods, Other Retailers

“I wanted to create the nostalgia of home cooking from my grandma’s recipes with a modern twist,” said Lesley Riley, Founder, Mama Biscuits.

Black entrepreneurs are making power moves in 2019. Just weeks after 18-year-old beauty entrepreneur Zandra Cunningham landed a huge deal with Target, another entrepreneur has inked deals with other national retailers. Lesley Riley, founder of the gourmet baking company Mama Biscuits, will have her products sold at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Whole Foods and other stores, Black News reported.

Riley—who started Mama Biscuits four years ago—wanted to pay homage to her grandmother through her company, the news outlet writes. The products that she sells are inspired by her grandmother’s recipes that were passed down through different generations in her family for over a century. Stepping into entrepreneurship was no easy feat for Riley. Like many Black founders she struggled with securing funding for her business. The lack of financial support didn’t deter Riley from making Mama Biscuits a success. She continued her passion for cooking and as word spread about how delicious her biscuits were, she built a demand. Her company is the country’s first gourmet biscuit baking company in the DMV area.

“I want to give my customers and future customers the gift of eating our Artisan sweet, savory, gluten-free gourmet biscuits. I ship them all over the United States and would love for each household to experience them,” said Riley in a statement. “I never take anything for granted. No matter what opportunities come your way always remain humble. Opportunities aren’t given to everyone.”

Riley also uses her company as an avenue for social good. She donates biscuits to local food pantries that serve the homeless and plans on launching a culinary education program for youth. Riley is slated to appear on In the Kitchen with David on QVC on March 17.

Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart, Whole Foods, Other Retailers was originally published on newsone.com

