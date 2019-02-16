Young Dolph At NBA Allstar Weekend Police Alert

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Sounds like NBA All Star Weekend security presence gave Young Dolph a surprise for his eyes. Press play and witness for yourself a moment in life that Dolph probably will never forget ever. Charlotte North Carolina has the eyes of the country along with a lot of mega million superstars in the area. Police attendance shouldn’t be too alarming for fans, this weekend unless Ice plans on doing round ups.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)