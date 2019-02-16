CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural Institutions For Black History Month

“At Lyft, we believe in recognizing, celebrating, and supporting the contributions of incredible Black women and men throughout history and within our communities today,” read a statement from the company.

4 reads
Leave a comment

Lyft is big on philanthropy. In the past, the company has teamed up to support several social good initiatives, including Chance the Rapper’s effort to better Chicago Public Schools and making it easier for Americans to get to polling places by offering free and discounted rides on Election Day. For Black History Month, the ride-sharing app is offering free rides to Black-owned businesses, Black museums and other institutions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The free rides are being offered in over 30 cities, the news outlet writes. In each city, there are one or more locations where free rides can be taken. Among the participating cities are New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Nashville, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, Richmond and others. Passengers can get one free ride for a trip that would cost up to $10.

“At Lyft, we believe in recognizing, celebrating, and supporting the contributions of incredible Black women and men throughout history and within our communities today,” read a statement released by the company. “That is why during the month of February, we’ll be providing one free ride up to $10* to Black history museums, memorials, and relevant cultural sites, as well as to Black-owned businesses throughout various communities in which we serve.”

This February marks the company’s one-year partnership anniversary with Black Girls CODE. Lyft joined forces with the nonprofit as an avenue to increase racial and gender representation in the tech space. Since the inception of the partnership, they’ve been able to raise over $350,000 for the organization. Black Girls CODE is on a mission to provide tech education resources for 1 million girls by 2040.

SEE ALSO:

Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Lyft To Fund Chicago Public Schools

Lyft To Provide Free And Discounted Rides On Election Day

Rosa Parks Riding the Bus

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

40 photos Launch gallery

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural Institutions For Black History Month was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 2 hours ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 4 hours ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 5 hours ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 1 day ago
02.15.19
#StyleCrush: Natasha Ndlovu Is The Fashion Muse You…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
The Rewind: Lost In The Fire & A…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B and Bruno Mars New Song
 2 days ago
02.15.19
MLK Parada 2018
MLK Parade
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna Valentines
 2 days ago
02.14.19
T.I. Comes For Floyd Mayweather’s Head On “F*ck…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Happy Valentine’s Day! 13 Young And Hopelessly In…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Prosecutors May Indict R. Kelly On New Sex…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Black Legacy: Viral Dance Culture Would Be Nothing…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close