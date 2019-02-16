Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural Institutions For Black History Month

Lyft is big on philanthropy. In the past, the company has teamed up to support several social good initiatives, including Chance the Rapper’s effort to better Chicago Public Schools and making it easier for Americans to get to polling places by offering free and discounted rides on Election Day. For Black History Month, the ride-sharing app is offering free rides to Black-owned businesses, Black museums and other institutions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The free rides are being offered in over 30 cities, the news outlet writes. In each city, there are one or more locations where free rides can be taken. Among the participating cities are New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Nashville, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, Richmond and others. Passengers can get one free ride for a trip that would cost up to $10.
“At Lyft, we believe in recognizing, celebrating, and supporting the contributions of incredible Black women and men throughout history and within our communities today,” read a statement released by the company. “That is why during the month of February, we’ll be providing one free ride up to $10* to Black history museums, memorials, and relevant cultural sites, as well as to Black-owned businesses throughout various communities in which we serve.”
This February marks the company’s one-year partnership anniversary with Black Girls CODE. Lyft joined forces with the nonprofit as an avenue to increase racial and gender representation in the tech space. Since the inception of the partnership, they’ve been able to raise over $350,000 for the organization. Black Girls CODE is on a mission to provide tech education resources for 1 million girls by 2040.
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 40
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 40
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 40
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 40
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 40
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 40
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 40
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 40
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 40
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 40
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 40
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 40
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 40
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 40
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 40
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 40
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 40
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 40
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 40
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 40
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 40
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 40
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 40
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 40
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 40
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 40
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 40
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 40
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 40
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 40
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 40
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 40
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 40
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 40
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 40
37. Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 37 of 40
38. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 38 of 40
39. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 39 of 40
40. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 40 of 40
