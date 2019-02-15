CLOSE
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife

38th Toronto Film Festival

Source: picture alliance / Getty

La La Anthony made it clear to Carmelo, don’t cheat again. In case you missed it, the power couple hit turbulent times, in 2017, when a rumor broke that he had fathered a child outside their marriage with alleged mistress, Mia Angel Burks.

La la and Carmelo legally separated amid the the rumors, but apparently the couple are back on good terms, with a warning.

La La has never validated rumors that Carmelo cheated, but using Beyonce lyrics to wish him a Happy Valentine’s Day seems like the most validation we’ve gotten about the situation since headlines first hit TMZ.

As for Carmelo’s alleged mistress, in a response to a comment on her Instagram, alluded to Carmelo not being in her daughter’s life.

“Is her dad in her life? Because how in the hell could a “man” have a child who looks exactly like him but he chooses to neglect the child?”

Whatever the case is, La La and Carmelo have worked it out and seem like they’re in a good space.

Valentine's Day is the ultimate lover's holiday and we love to see who gets what and how they spend the day. Which is pretty easy since everyone posts updates on social media. Celebrities like Safaree, Erica Mena, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Russell Wilson and more have began flooding our timelines with flowers, sentimental messages and matching outfits. (You'll see what we're talking about when you keep scrolling).

