The Rewind: Lost In The Fire & A Star Is Born

Welcome back, everyone and we hope you’re having a happy Friday! You know what time it is — it’s time for another episode of our weekly show, Global Grind’s The Rewind! Just in case you’re new here, Every week on The Rewind, we get our experts DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius to discuss everything that recently went down in the culture over the last few weeks. Franchise and Landon take some time to explain what you may have missed out on, offer some expert insight and then when they’re all done, they’ll give them a rating of a 1-10. In case you have been living under a rock, The Rewind will always be here to get you right back on track.

On January 11, 2019, The Weeknd linked with French DJ Gesaffelstein to release their collaborative single, “Lost In The Fire”. The track serves as the second single from Gesaffelstein’s second studio album which is titled “Hyperion”. Gasaffelstein previously worked with The Weeknd on the tracks “I Was Never There” and “Hurt You” which dropped last year, so having these two link again doesn’t come as a surprise. The Weeknd had also been sharing photos on social media of him and Gesaffelstein working in the studio so it was obvious that something was in the works. The song, though it’s only been out for a few weeks, has already had a bit of controversy. For starters, many believed that the track was about his ex-girlfriend at the time, Bella Hadid, and took a slight jab at his fellow Canadian artist and former colleague, Drake. The rumors were sparked by the first verse where The Weeknd says, ” “And I just want a baby with the right one/’Cause I could never be the one to hide one.” Many thought that The Weeknd was shedding light on Drake hiding the fact that he was a father from the world. How did Landon and Franchise rate the song? You’ll have to press play to find out.

This week we are also going deep into the movie world and discussing the film everyone is talking about, A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The movie dropped back in October but since then it has racked up a ton of award show wins and nominations. It’s obvious that the film was a hit amongst critics. It received a 90% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Both Landon and DJ Franchise were fans of the film and feel it lives up to the acclaim. What did they rate it from 1 – 10? Find out when you press play on episode 30 of Global Grind’s The Rewind above.

