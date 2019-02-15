CLOSE
Local Night Life
21 Savage Facing Felony Warrant for 2016 Theft

Metro Booming In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Seems like trouble keeps rearing its ugly head for 21 Savage!  Just days after being released on bond from ICE on Superbowl Sunday, now 21 Savage is facing a felony warrant from a 2016 alleged theft from a club gig he was booked on.

According to TMZ Savage was booked on a club gig in Southern Georgia in 2016 where he took a deposit of $9,500.  Upon showing up at the club Savage was to receive the balance of $7,500 from the promoter.  For an unknown reason, Savage never took the stage but he took the cash for the club gig.

The promoter filed a police report and paperwork to get a felony warrant for theft by deception in October of 2016.  After the warrant was issued it just sat there for more than 2 years and no legal action was taken until now.  The promoter went to cops in October 2016, filed a police report and then filed paperwork to get a felony warrant for theft by deception. The warrant was issued but sat for more than 2 years.

The promoter claims that she was out of a whopping $17,000.  If all this is true we assume this will not help his case of possibly getting banished from the United States.

RELATED STORY: 21 Savage Leaves Detention Center & Hops On Private Jet, ICE Drops Felony Charge

 

21 Savage Facing Felony Warrant for 2016 Theft was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

