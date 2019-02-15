21 Savage Tells GMA He Was ‘Definitely Targeted’ By ICE

21 Savage recently appeared on Good Morning America, after being on February 3 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was recently released pending a deportation hearing in the near future. 21 Savage felt he was definitely targeted by law enforcement and says he will never forget this ordeal. Check out some of his interview on GMA right here.

was originally published on hotspotatl.com

