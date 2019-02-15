CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

21 Savage Tells GMA He Was ‘Definitely Targeted’ By ICE

3 reads
Leave a comment
21 savage powerfest

Source: sam brown / power

21 Savage recently appeared on Good Morning America,  after being on February 3 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was recently released pending a deportation hearing in the near future. 21 Savage felt he was definitely targeted by law enforcement and says he will never forget this ordeal. Check out some of his interview on GMA right here.

21 Savage Tells GMA He Was ‘Definitely Targeted’ By ICE was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 1 hour ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 5 hours ago
02.15.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B and Bruno Mars New Song
 14 hours ago
02.15.19
MLK Parada 2018
MLK Parade
 14 hours ago
02.15.19
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna Valentines
 15 hours ago
02.14.19
T.I. Comes For Floyd Mayweather’s Head On “F*ck…
 21 hours ago
02.14.19
Happy Valentine’s Day! 13 Young And Hopelessly In…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Prosecutors May Indict R. Kelly On New Sex…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Black Legacy: Viral Dance Culture Would Be Nothing…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Just In Time For V-Day: Lil Baby Drops…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Aux Cord: All The Music From Episodes 1…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
EXCLUSIVE: Sauce Walka Reveals If He’d Sign To…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mike WiLL Continues to “Kill ‘Em With Success”…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
Jessica Rothe Wants To Live In The Da…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close