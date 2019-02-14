On Valentine’s Day 2019, Rapper Yung Bleu released his long-awaited new tape “Bleu Vandross 2” so in honor of his big day we drop our newest episode of “Voices.”

Bleu speaks passionately about the history of Alabama Hip-Hop and how he plans on putting the state on the map. He goes into his style and why his fans love him. Check it out!

#YungBleu

#BleuVandross

#BleuVandross2

#VoicesRadioOne

More Episodes Of Voices

RELATED: Voices with Q Da Fool “You Can Be Winning By Being Happy”

RELATED: Voices: Jordan Hollywood Goes Through 200 Songs To Create “Finally”

Voices: Yung Bleu Plans On Doing More Than Putting Alabama On The Map was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: