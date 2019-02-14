Voices: Yung Bleu Plans On Doing More Than Putting Alabama On The Map

Voices
| 02.14.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Rapper Yung Bleu released his long-awaited new tape “Bleu Vandross 2” so in honor of his big day we drop our newest episode of “Voices.”

Bleu speaks passionately about the history of Alabama Hip-Hop and how he plans on putting the state on the map. He goes into his style and why his fans love him. Check it out!

#YungBleu

#BleuVandross

#BleuVandross2

#VoicesRadioOne

More Episodes Of Voices

RELATED: Voices with Q Da Fool “You Can Be Winning By Being Happy”

RELATED: Voices: Jordan Hollywood Goes Through 200 Songs To Create “Finally”

Voices: Yung Bleu Plans On Doing More Than Putting Alabama On The Map was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
T.I. Comes For Floyd Mayweather’s Head On “F*ck…
 4 hours ago
02.14.19
Prosecutors May Indict R. Kelly On New Sex…
 8 hours ago
02.14.19
Black Legacy: Viral Dance Culture Would Be Nothing…
 9 hours ago
02.14.19
Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Just In Time For V-Day: Lil Baby Drops…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Aux Cord: All The Music From Episodes 1…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
EXCLUSIVE: Sauce Walka Reveals If He’d Sign To…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mike WiLL Continues to “Kill ‘Em With Success”…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Jessica Rothe Wants To Live In The Da…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Glacial Guwop: 10 Times Gucci Mane’s Dancing Diamonds…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Lion King Actress Syndee Winter Says Nala Been…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Cyn Santana Ruins Juju’s Girls Trip…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
Cardi B Deactivates Her Instagram After Grammy Win…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close