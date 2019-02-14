Prosecutors May Indict R. Kelly On New Sex Tape Charges

In BRUH news, prosecutors who are currently investigating R. Kelly are now looking into a newly surfaced video featuring the disgraced R&B singer. According to The New Yorker, a senior law-enforcement official says the videotape may soon lead to his indictment in Illinois. The tape, which was given to CNN by lawyer Michael Avenatti appears to show Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her sexual genitalia as 14 years old. Avenatti is representing a man he calls a whistleblower against the singer and handed the tape to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago last week.

“My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly. He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions,” Avenatti said

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019

So what’s on the tape? According to CNN, it’s a near mimic of the infamous 2001 tape where Kelly allegedly had sex and urinated on a 14-year-old girl. There are two “scenes” on the tape, one in a living room and another in a bedroom. A man who appears to be Kelly is seen performing multiple sex acts with the girl who calls him “daddy” multiple times and the two of them to refer to her “14-year-old p***y.” Six times the girl refers to her genitalia as 14 years old. At one point, the man asks the girl to urinate and after she does, the man urinates on her.

R. Kelly’s legal team denied that it was him in the original tape, claiming that a identifiable mole on the singer was merely a glitch.

Let’s see if this comes up once again later on down the road with Kelly. Since January the singer has been shunned or openly derided by other artists since the airing of Surviving R. Kelly, a six-part docuseries chronicling the singer’s 30 years of alleged abuse against women and young girls.

