CLOSE
Local Night Life
HomeLocal Night Life

Watch 50 Cent Burn All Of His Gucci Clothes and Troll Floyd Mayweather… Again

49 reads
Leave a comment

Join Power’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text POWER to 71007 to join!

50 Cent is one of the many celebrities that have joined the ban against luxury designer Gucci after a sweater looking like blackface went for sale.  50 has posted several times about his disdain for the brand’s actions but now he has taken things to another level by posting a video of himself burning Gucci clothes.

 

 

RELATED STORY: SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’

But in true 50 Cent fashion he decided to post another Gucci related post this time trolling Floyd Mayweather.  We’re assuming 50 is trolling him because the champ recently was seen buying a lot of Gucci and commented that “I’m my own person and nobody tells me what the “F” to do or wear, I support everybody!”

See the photoshopped troll below, the champ has yet to respond.

RELATED STORY: Major Stars Are Boycotting Gucci But, One Superstar says “No one tells me what to do!”

 

The Latest:

 

 

Watch 50 Cent Burn All Of His Gucci Clothes and Troll Floyd Mayweather… Again was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
T.I. Comes For Floyd Mayweather’s Head On “F*ck…
 4 hours ago
02.14.19
Prosecutors May Indict R. Kelly On New Sex…
 8 hours ago
02.14.19
Black Legacy: Viral Dance Culture Would Be Nothing…
 9 hours ago
02.14.19
Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Just In Time For V-Day: Lil Baby Drops…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Aux Cord: All The Music From Episodes 1…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
EXCLUSIVE: Sauce Walka Reveals If He’d Sign To…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mike WiLL Continues to “Kill ‘Em With Success”…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Jessica Rothe Wants To Live In The Da…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Glacial Guwop: 10 Times Gucci Mane’s Dancing Diamonds…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Lion King Actress Syndee Winter Says Nala Been…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Cyn Santana Ruins Juju’s Girls Trip…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
Cardi B Deactivates Her Instagram After Grammy Win…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close