Tamar Braxton Wins ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ Becomes Show’s First Black Winner

Braxton won unanimously with a 9-0 vote

Tamar Braxton Uncensored

Tamar Braxton made a little TV history last night as the singer and reality star won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother, becoming the first black winner of the reality competition series’ U.S. version in the process.

Braxton bested former NFL player and Texas Longhorn great Ricky Williams in a unanimous vote, 9-0. It’s the first time since season 10 of Big Brother that a player has won unanimously.

Braxton’s prize for winning was $250,000 while Williams went home with $50,000.

In her pleas to the jury for their votes, Braxton discussed why she deserved the win. “I am a huge fan of this show. I played the game to the best of my ability,” she explained. “I lost my job publicly in front of everybody. I lost my husband. . . And I almost lost my life.” In the past three years, Braxton was dropped from her co-hosting spot on the daytime show The Real and filed for divorce from Vince Herbert just a year later.

Braxton was a major power player during her stint on Big Brother, winning one Head of Household competition and one Power of Veto competition, which gave her control and power of the game. She also went viral for her spats with Olympian Lolo Jones and comedian Tom Green. The show also allowed her and Kandi Burruss to reconcile their friendship.

Tamar Braxton Wins 'Celebrity Big Brother,' Becomes Show's First Black Winner

