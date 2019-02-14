Government Shutdown: Trump To Sign Funding Bill, Declare National Emergency On Border Security

Donald Trump will sign a funding bill that will provide money for a physical barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border and then declare a national emergency in an attempt to secure more funding for a wall, the White House said on Thursday (Feb 14).

“President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action – including a national emergency – to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Before the White House statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on the Senate floor that he had spoken to Trump by phone and said that the president indicated he was prepared to sign the bill but would also declare a national emergency for additional border wall funding.

The Senate is expected to approve a measure that offers $1.375 billion for a 55-mile border barrier on Thursday. The figure is much less than the $5.7 billion that Trump demanded for a wall along the southern border. It’s also less than the $1.6 billion and 65 miles of a border barrier that the Senate Homeland Security Committee voted out last summer.

