Black History Month can be a drag if we don’t incorporate recent history into the stories of achievement. With viral dance crazes taking over the Internet in recent years, it’s important to know that many Black people paved the way for moves to be seen, practiced and spread across the world.

It’s not just the dancers who get moves to go viral either. Someone has to spread the word.

Back in the day, there were various DJs, radio hosts and T.V. pioneers who saw the potential of dance and made sure it reached the masses.

Hit the next pages for some Black icons who were crucial to viral dance culture stretching from 1976 to 2015.

Black Legacy: Viral Dance Culture Would Be Nothing Without These Music Icons was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: