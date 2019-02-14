CLOSE
Things to do for Valentine’s Day in Dallas

THAILAND-VALENTINES-DAY

Source: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / Getty

Roses, candy…boring…..here’s a list of way more fun things in Dallas to do.

Dallas by Chocolate Tours

You can tour 4 different chocolate-related venues on a very nice bus, with wine served in between traveling to venues.  Enjoy samples of chocolates, pastries, ice cream, and other delicious treats.

More on that here.

Valentine’s Day in the Sky

Visit Delta Charlie’s Bar & Grill for its annual Valentine’s Day Dinner & Flight offering a three-course dinner and spectacular views of Dallas. Enjoy a 30-minute , private sightseeing flight over the Dallas skyline. After you touch down, you’ll be served a three-course dinner beginning with a caesar salad. Entrée selections include a grilled ribeye with Cabernet mushroom sauce; tilapia topped with mango pico de gallo; grilled chicken served on a bed of linguini with onion and garlic cream sauce; and tri-colored rotini vegetable pasta with zucchini, artichokes, squash, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Dessert choices include a chocolate brownie sundae or raspberry cheesecake. More on that here.

Gourmet Chocolate Treats

Instead of a regular box of chocolates, how about Dallas’ best gourmet chocolate shops, that sell everything from chocolate handcuffs to chocolate cigars. More on that here.

Check out the rest of the list here.

