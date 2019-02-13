Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’

Michelle Obama is one of the biggest celebrities in the world, yet her mother doesn’t quite think so. Our forever FLOTUS posted a text message exchange between she and her mother after her appearance at the Grammys. Apparently Mama Michelle doesn’t think her daughter is a “real star.”
In case you missed it, Michelle Obama graced the Grammys with her presence during one of the opening sequences and sent Twitter into an uproar. But Mama Michelle seemed to only care about the other celebrities who were going to be there. Michelle O quickly reminded her mom that she is indeed a “real star.”
Don’t you just love those #textsfrommom!
RELATED STORIES:
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
1. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6Source:Getty 4 of 22
5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6Source:Getty 5 of 22
6. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Michelle Obama visits UKSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLESource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Michelle Obama visits UKSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 14 of 22
15. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Moderator Valerie JarrettSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Michelle Obama Visits Boston-Area Community CenterSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York CitySource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York CitySource:Getty 20 of 22
21. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE-EDUCATIONSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Michelle Obama Visits Pupils At The Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School In North LondonSource:Getty 22 of 22
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com