Aretha Cardinal was sitting with her husband, Joseph Nelson, in the driveway when suddenly two robbers waring clown masks and wielding machetes attacked Joseph.

According to the reports, the attackers threatened, “You gonna give it up, or I’m gonna cut you,”

While Joseph fought back, Aretha grabbed the first thing in sight, her child’s scooter and began attacking the assailants until they fled.

“[I] couldn’t believe what was happening,” Joseph explained to Houston’s ABC13. “He reached his hand through the window, put it on my throat like this, and I’m like, ‘Dude, you serious, you trying to rob me with a machete?’”

Aretha chased the red-nose wearing assailants, later identified as Luis Jimenez and Jose Lugo, away and bashed in their windshield mirror with the two-wheeler to really scare them away.

“Any weapon is good for me if I can get you off me and my husband, that’s what I’m going to do. I used the scooter, broke it in half,” Aretha said.

Luis Jimenez and Jose Lugo have been charged with aggarvated robbery.

Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

