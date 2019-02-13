Mystikal Released on Bond in Rape Case

After 18 months behind bars, rapper Mystikal is free…for now, after posting a hefty $3 million bond.

The money came from an advance from a new record deal, and fundraising efforts of his friends and family. He’s been locked up in a Louisiana prison since August 2017 on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

Mystikal’s attorney, Tim Yazbeck, tells TMZ … “It’s been a long time coming for Mike, but now he can get back to being the artist he is, doing what he loves, and seeing his kids again.”

His trial is in May.

More at TMZ.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Is he gonna get boycotted like R, Kelly, or…..

