Usher & Rich The Kid Reportedly Robbed At Recording Studio

2010 NBA All Star Game

It looks likes some our favorite music stars were the victims of a robbery.

According to TMZUsher, Rich the Kid and their entourage members were attacked Tuesday afternoon in broad daylight at the Westlake Recording Studio, in West Hollywood.

Usher was in the studio, but not hurt while Rich the Kid was outside the studio during the robbery. However, multiple entourage members were attacked during the one thing, with one being pistoled whipped. Reportedly, multiple shots were fired as one of the assailants was running away.

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies are currently on the scene and investigating.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated as more details become available.

