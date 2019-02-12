Glacial Guwop: 10 Times Gucci Mane’s Dancing Diamonds Threatened Frostbite

The way Gucci Mane turned his life around is an inspiration to us all, so for his 39th birthday today we’re here to celebrate the young king—and his undying love for diamonds. Everybody who knows anything about Radric knows he loves to shine, so his wife Keyshia Ka’oir got it right when she gifted him a 35-carat pinky ring for his b-day.

An impressed Gucci posted the gift all over his social media today, writing “Well Damn my wife just froze my pinky 35kt Brrrrrrr.” Looking directly into its light could blind you, so avert your eyes as you check out Guwop’s new bling…

Page Six spoke with diamond expert Mace Blickman, who says the rock is one of a kind. “I’ve never seen anything like it, a wedding band and a diamond combined like this. There’s certainly a lot of workmanship involved here,” Blickman told the publication. “The center stone is a pear-shaped diamond mounted on top of an emerald-cut eternity band. Each individual diamond in the eternity band appears to be approximately one carat each. There is a micro-diamond pavé setting on both the wedding band and the gallery supporting the pear-shaped diamond. This piece is absolutely one of a kind,” he said.

Seeing as Gucci Mane previously showcased a $500K 15-carat diamond in a video for GQ, and his new one is over two times that size, Page Six estimates the pinky ring cost Keyshia Ka’oir upwards of one million dollars.

“I’m so happy to have a husband like u @laflare1017 (my mr perfect) !!!,” Keyshia wrote on Instagram. “Everyday with u is a gift in itself & im so happy to share it with you my love! I still reflect on how perfect we are for each other & I thank God for u everyday!”

