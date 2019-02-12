21 Savage is temporarily free.

The rapper was released on bond Tuesday pending a deportation hearing.

His lawyers, Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro told TMZ, “21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters — he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.”

Savage was arrested on February 3 by ICE and was detained since. He was in the process of getting a U-Visa. Since then there has been an outpouring of support in the music community and elsewhere regarding his status. Jay-Z himself tasked Spiro, a Roc Nation lawyer, to assist with Savage’s case.

Authorities have yet to reveal why they detailed the rapper for over a week. He was neither a flight risk or a danger to his community, which begs the question if the arrest was merely for show. Standard practice for a deportation hearing is that the individual be released on bond if they are determined to neither be a flight risk or community danger.

The statement continues, “He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them.”

21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation Hearing was originally published on theboxhouston.com