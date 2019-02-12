NBA YoungBoy and Reported Baby Mama Arrested

NBA YoungBoy and Starr Thigpen, his reported baby mama, were arrested Monday (February 11) for the dumbest of charges.

The story goes, YoungBoy and Thigpen were in a hotel room that was supposed to be vacant. Housekeeping came in, and YoungBoy told Thigpen to make them leave. Thigpen then preceded to beat up one of the maids until she was able to leave and call the police. Police arrived and arrested the pair. They were charged with possession of weed (less than an ounce), use of fighting words and physical obstruction with another.

Their court date was today, though no bond was set at the time of arrest.

Check out the mugshots at VladTV.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I’m more upset that he and his Herpes still got women who will be in a hotel room with him.

