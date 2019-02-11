CLOSE
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x Halle Perform [VIDEO]

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

The 2019 Grammy awards took place on Sunday night and plenty of people graced the stage but the vocalists almost outright stole the show.

H.E.R., who took home the award for Best R&B Album performed “Hard Place” from her I Used to Know Her: Part 2 EP. Janelle Monáe took the stage in many colors for “Make Me Feel” from her 2018 Dirty Computer which was up for Album of the Year. Chloe and Halle, the duo that appear on both Grownish but also were up for Best New Artist crushed their cover of Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack‘s “Where Is The Love”.

Watch all three performances below.

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Chloe and Halle – “Where Is The Love”

https://twitter.com/JBoog4sho/status/1094810529003171840

2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x Halle Perform [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

