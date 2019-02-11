Everyone Is Clowning Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute At The 2019 Grammys [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Lopez knew she would probably catch a lot of backlash for her tribute to Moton at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
What she probably didn’t expect were PLENTY of people who watched at home to be even more upset than you think. Lopez did a medley of Motown hits from the Marvelettes to the Jackson 5 and touching such classics as “Dancing in the Street,” “Do You Love Me,” and “The Best Things in Life Are Free”.
Even with Smokey Robinson by her side, it became evident that no matter what J. Lo did on the sage, as electric a performance as it may be, it’s not the type of stage befitting of Motown.
First, let’s hear from J. Lo herself.
Even Smokey defended J. Lo saying, “Who’s stupid enough to protest Jennifer Lopez doing anything for Motown?”
And now, let’s hear from everybody else who weighed in — and we could only grab the ones that were suitable to share!
