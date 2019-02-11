CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Everyone Is Clowning Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute At The 2019 Grammys [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jennifer Lopez knew she would probably catch a lot of backlash for her tribute to Moton at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

What she probably didn’t expect were PLENTY of people who watched at home to be even more upset than you think. Lopez did a medley of Motown hits from the Marvelettes to the Jackson 5 and touching such classics as “Dancing in the Street,” “Do You Love Me,” and “The Best Things in Life Are Free”.

Even with Smokey Robinson by her side, it became evident that no matter what J. Lo did on the sage, as electric a performance as it may be, it’s not the type of stage befitting of Motown.

First, let’s hear from J. Lo herself.

Even Smokey defended J. Lo saying, “Who’s stupid enough to protest Jennifer Lopez doing anything for Motown?”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez To Participate In Motown Tribute At GRAMMYs

RELATED: 2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x Halle Perform [VIDEO]

And now, let’s hear from everybody else who weighed in — and we could only grab the ones that were suitable to share!

Everyone Is Clowning Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute At The 2019 Grammys [PHOTOS] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B and Offset At The Grammys
 7 hours ago
02.10.19
Check Here For 61st Grammy Awards: Live Updates
 7 hours ago
02.10.19
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Tory Lanez Pulled Up On Dax
 9 hours ago
02.10.19
Meek Mill
Meek Mill Comes At Tekashi’s Girl
 9 hours ago
02.10.19
Act Of Kindness Displayed By Black Men In…
 16 hours ago
02.10.19
Entrepreneur Creates Coloring Book Series To Empower Black…
 16 hours ago
02.10.19
Not Cool: 10 Brands & Companies Accused Of…
 2 days ago
02.09.19
Marsai Martin’s Production Company Inks First-Look Deal With…
 2 days ago
02.09.19
Judge Inspires At-Risk Camden Teen To Become A…
 2 days ago
02.09.19
#BlackExcellence: Lt. Andrea Lewis Becomes Georgia Air National…
 2 days ago
02.09.19
Chucky’s Back! Watch The Trailer For The New…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
The Rewind: ‘Glass’ Comes With A ‘Trigger Warning’
 3 days ago
02.08.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close