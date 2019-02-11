CLOSE
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

The trio covered the Queen of Soul’s 1967 hit “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

While there was MUCH to discuss about the tribute to Motown at the 61st Grammy Awards, one tribute that felt brief but powerful was the one for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin who passed away last year at 76.

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day stood side by side as they belted out Aretha’s signature 1967 hit “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”. Each woman took a particular verse before coming together to a fiery, impactful finale. Adams previously paid tribute to Franklin with a performance of “Mary Don’t You Weep” at her funeral last August.

You can watch the performance of “A Natural Woman” below.

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
