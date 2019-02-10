Meek Mill Comes At Tekashi’s Girl

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

After Meek Mill called 6ix9ine a snitch, his apparent girlfriend Jade responded to that accusation.

She labeled Meek as a “big hater”. To which Meek Mill said, “ima hater because he’s about to tell after running around starting shit with people and starting drama lol,” he continued “the streets don’t wanna hear it no more…it’s a fact. I’m not just saying it.”

Things are heating up.

