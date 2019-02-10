CLOSE
Hollywood Zay
Meek Mill Comes At Tekashi’s Girl

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

After Meek Mill called 6ix9ine a snitch, his apparent girlfriend Jade responded to that accusation.

She labeled Meek as a “big hater”. To which Meek Mill said, “ima hater because he’s about to tell after running around starting shit with people and starting drama lol,” he continued “the streets don’t wanna hear it no more…it’s a fact. I’m not just saying it.”

Meek Mill Album 2015

Source: Label / Label

Things are heating up.

Meek Mill
